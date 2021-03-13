NAB targeting Maryam Nawaz for speaking on national issues: Abbasi

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Saturday that NAB has an issue with PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz because she speaks on national issues.

“There is no other institution that has a problem with what she says, except NAB,” Abbasi said at a press conference in Islamabad. “She speaks on national issues but she is accused of speaking against the government and state institutions.”

The former premier said this was tantamount to silencing people and depriving them of their constitutional right.

“She is being accused because they could not find evidence in the cases against her,” Abbasi said. The anti-corruption watchdog would be fined in this case too, he said.

Abbasi called NAB a “frontman player” in the country’s politics. He said such institutions would be held accountable too.

About the Senate chairman’s election, the former premier said the entire election procedure was based on the presiding officer.

But the presiding officer also closed his eyes like the NAB chairman, he added.