Saturday, March 13, 2021  | 28 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

NAB targeting Maryam Nawaz for speaking on national issues: Abbasi

Accuses the anti-corruption watchdog of violating freedom of expression

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
NAB targeting Maryam Nawaz for speaking on national issues: Abbasi
Listen to the story
Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Saturday that NAB has an issue with PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz because she speaks on national issues. “There is no other institution that has a problem with what she says, except NAB,” Abbasi said at a press conference in Islamabad. “She speaks on national issues but she is accused of speaking against the government and state institutions.” The former premier said this was tantamount to silencing people and depriving them of their constitutional right. “She is being accused because they could not find evidence in the cases against her,” Abbasi said. The anti-corruption watchdog would be fined in this case too, he said. Abbasi called NAB a "frontman player" in the country's politics. He said such institutions would be held accountable too. About the Senate chairman's election, the former premier said the entire election procedure was based on the presiding officer. But the presiding officer also closed his eyes like the NAB chairman, he added.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Saturday that NAB has an issue with PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz because she speaks on national issues.

“There is no other institution that has a problem with what she says, except NAB,” Abbasi said at a press conference in Islamabad. “She speaks on national issues but she is accused of speaking against the government and state institutions.”

The former premier said this was tantamount to silencing people and depriving them of their constitutional right.

“She is being accused because they could not find evidence in the cases against her,” Abbasi said. The anti-corruption watchdog would be fined in this case too, he said.

Abbasi called NAB a “frontman player” in the country’s politics. He said such institutions would be held accountable too.

About the Senate chairman’s election, the former premier said the entire election procedure was based on the presiding officer.

But the presiding officer also closed his eyes like the NAB chairman, he added.

 
maryam nawaz shahid khaqan abbasi
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
Maryam Nawaz, PML-N, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, NAB, National Accountability Bureau, NAB cases, Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
USEFP announces Fulbright scholarships for Pakistani students
USEFP announces Fulbright scholarships for Pakistani students
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Aurat March 2021: Pakistan women demand better healthcare
Aurat March 2021: Pakistan women demand better healthcare
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.