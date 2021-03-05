NAB summons Safdar Awan in assets case on March 10

The National Accountability Bureau has summoned Captain (retd) Safdar Awan in an assets case at its Lahore office on March 10.

The notice issued to him asked him to provide details of the following properties owned by his wife Maryam Nawaz.

Flour mill located near the Sundar Industrial Estate.

337 kanals of land in Mouza Mall

67 kanals of land in Mouza Badooki Saani

14 kanals of land in Mouza Asil Lakhowal

Another 200 acres of land

109 acres purchases in Mouza Sultankay

It claimed that the following properties are under Safdar’s name

Sakka Agriculture Farmhouse

Jeewan Estate Farmhouse

NAB accused Safdar of occupying 20 kanals of land in Mouza Badooki Sani which belongs to another person.

Safdar has been directed to bring records of the above properties as well as the “complete record of all the movable and immovable properties” owned by his family members.