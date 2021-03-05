Friday, March 5, 2021  | 20 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

NAB summons Safdar Awan in assets case on March 10

He has been accused of hiding his properties

Posted: Mar 5, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 5, 2021
NAB summons Safdar Awan in assets case on March 10

Photo: Online

The National Accountability Bureau has summoned Captain (retd) Safdar Awan in an assets case at its Lahore office on March 10.

The notice issued to him asked him to provide details of the following properties owned by his wife Maryam Nawaz.

  • Flour mill located near the Sundar Industrial Estate.
  • 337 kanals of land in Mouza Mall
  • 67 kanals of land in Mouza Badooki Saani
  • 14 kanals of land in Mouza Asil Lakhowal
  • Another 200 acres of land
  • 109 acres purchases in Mouza Sultankay

It claimed that the following properties are under Safdar’s name

  • Sakka Agriculture Farmhouse
  • Jeewan Estate Farmhouse

NAB accused Safdar of occupying 20 kanals of land in Mouza Badooki Sani which belongs to another person.

Safdar has been directed to bring records of the above properties as well as the “complete record of all the movable and immovable properties” owned by his family members.

