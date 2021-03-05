NAB summons Safdar Awan in assets case on March 10

He has been accused of hiding his properties
The National Accountability Bureau has summoned Captain (retd) Safdar Awan in an assets case at its Lahore office on March 10.
The notice issued to him asked him to provide details of the following properties owned by his wife Maryam Nawaz.
It claimed that the following properties are under Safdar’s name
NAB accused Safdar of occupying 20 kanals of land in Mouza Badooki Sani which belongs to another person.
Safdar has been directed to bring records of the above properties as well as the “complete record of all the movable and immovable properties” owned by his family members.