NAB postpones Maryam Nawaz’s appearance over coronavirus fears

Says it'll be rescheduled at an 'appropriate time'

Posted: Mar 25, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
The National Accountability Bureau has postponed Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before it on Friday, it said, citing the coronavirus directives.

The decision to postpone her appearance was taken keeping in view the “public interest” and the National Command and Operation Centre’s instructions, NAB said in a statement.

Her appearance before the anti-corruption watchdog would be rescheduled at an “appropriate time,” it said.

Maryam was summoned to the NAB office in a land possession case on March 26. The PML-N vice-president secured pre-arrest bail from the Lahore High Court on March Wednesday.

Related: LHC stops NAB from arresting Maryam Nawaz till April 12

Earlier, opposition parties announced that their leaders and workers will accompany the PML-N leader to the NAB office.

NAB had asked the government to deploy additional security at its office and the request was approved.

Opposition parties have often accused it of acting at the behest of the government.

The anti-corruption watchdog responded to the allegation, saying it is a “respected” institution and has no affiliation with any political group or party.

Won’t be an ‘easy prey’, says Maryam

In response to NAB’s statement, Maryam said she wouldn’t be an “easy prey” to the accountability watchdog.

NAB kept her incarcerated for 48 days in the same case it has called her in again, she told reporters in Lahore.

The anti-corruption watchdog is used to putting political opponents behind the bars for six months, the PML-N leader said.

She once again alleged that NAB had been involved in “political engineering” but its tactics would not work anymore.

 
