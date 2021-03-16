NAB chief being blackmailed by government, says Abbasi

Former prime minister says institution is running the country

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Tuesday that NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal is being blackmailed by the government.

The PML-N leader made the remarks while talking to the media.

"NAB chairman has served as a Supreme Court judge and should read the law," he said. "He is being blackmailed by the government and our sympathies are with him."

He added their stand of NAB running the affairs of the country were proven right when it filed a case against Maryam Nawaz Sharif.