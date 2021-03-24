Wednesday, March 24, 2021  | 9 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

NAB chairperson approves 12 new corruption inquiries

Former GB CM, Quetta nazim to be investigated

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
NAB chairperson approves 12 new corruption inquiries

Photo Courtesy: GovtofPakistan/Twitter

Listen to the story
National Accountability Bureau Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal gave the go-ahead for starting inquiries in 12 new corruption cases. The accountability bureau made the announcement following an executive committee's meeting on Wednesday. The former Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister Hafeezur Rehman and Quetta nazim Maqbool Ahmed Lehri will be investigated too. The NAB chief said that ending corruption is the need of time. He added that the department's first priority is to bring high-profile corruption cases against influential individuals to a logical conclusion. The former judge said that that the accountability bureau is working according to law.
FaceBook WhatsApp

National Accountability Bureau Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal gave the go-ahead for starting inquiries in 12 new corruption cases.

The accountability bureau made the announcement following an executive committee’s meeting on Wednesday.

The former Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister Hafeezur Rehman and Quetta nazim Maqbool Ahmed Lehri will be investigated too.

The NAB chief said that ending corruption is the need of time. He added that the department’s first priority is to bring high-profile corruption cases against influential individuals to a logical conclusion.

The former judge said that that the accountability bureau is working according to law.

 
NAB
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Pakistan, NAB, corruption cases, NAB corruption cases, Pakistan ccorruption, corruption in pakistan, nab cases
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s 'foxy' lady
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s ‘foxy’ lady
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this...
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this year
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.