NAB chairperson approves 12 new corruption inquiries

National Accountability Bureau Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal gave the go-ahead for starting inquiries in 12 new corruption cases.

The accountability bureau made the announcement following an executive committee’s meeting on Wednesday.

The former Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister Hafeezur Rehman and Quetta nazim Maqbool Ahmed Lehri will be investigated too.

The NAB chief said that ending corruption is the need of time. He added that the department’s first priority is to bring high-profile corruption cases against influential individuals to a logical conclusion.

The former judge said that that the accountability bureau is working according to law.