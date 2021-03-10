NA-75 Daska re-election to be held in April: ECP

The NA-75 Daska re-election will now be held on April 10, the Election Commission of Pakistan said Wednesday.

The ECP said that it had previously scheduled the election for March 18. The reason behind its postponement was posting of new administrative officials in the constituency, the election watchdog said.

They will require some time to understand the situation in the area, it said.

The commission ordered re-polling in the constituency after opposition members challenged the February 19 by-election results.

The PML-N accused the ruling PTI of attempting to rig the polls after some presiding members went missing during the counting of the votes. The officers returned on the morning of February 20 with the results. They claimed that they left early because “the fog was too dense”.

The electoral body heard the objections rose by opposition members and ruled that the by-election were neither fair nor just.