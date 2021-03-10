Wednesday, March 10, 2021  | 25 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

NA-75 Daska re-election to be held in April: ECP

Says new officials need to understand situation in the constituency

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
NA-75 Daska re-election to be held in April: ECP

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Listen
The NA-75 Daska re-election will now be held on April 10, the Election Commission of Pakistan said Wednesday. The ECP said that it had previously scheduled the election for March 18. The reason behind its postponement was posting of new administrative officials in the constituency, the election watchdog said. They will require some time to understand the situation in the area, it said. The commission ordered re-polling in the constituency after opposition members challenged the February 19 by-election results. The PML-N accused the ruling PTI of attempting to rig the polls after some presiding members went missing during the counting of the votes. The officers returned on the morning of February 20 with the results. They claimed that they left early because "the fog was too dense". The electoral body heard the objections rose by opposition members and ruled that the by-election were neither fair nor just.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The NA-75 Daska re-election will now be held on April 10, the Election Commission of Pakistan said Wednesday.

The ECP said that it had previously scheduled the election for March 18. The reason behind its postponement was posting of new administrative officials in the constituency, the election watchdog said.

They will require some time to understand the situation in the area, it said.

The commission ordered re-polling in the constituency after opposition members challenged the February 19 by-election results.

The PML-N accused the ruling PTI of attempting to rig the polls after some presiding members went missing during the counting of the votes. The officers returned on the morning of February 20 with the results. They claimed that they left early because “the fog was too dense”.

The electoral body heard the objections rose by opposition members and ruled that the by-election were neither fair nor just.

 
daska ECP
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
Daska NA 75, Na75 Daska 2021 result, NA-75 by-election 2021
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
USEFP announces Fulbright scholarships for Pakistani students
USEFP announces Fulbright scholarships for Pakistani students
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly's confidence
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly’s confidence
Pakistani drug lords take Nigerian mafia for a ride
Pakistani drug lords take Nigerian mafia for a ride
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.