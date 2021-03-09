Tuesday, March 9, 2021  | 24 Rajab, 1442
Murad Shah accused of approving illegal contracts for Nooriabad project

Court has summoned him on March 31

Photo: Online

An accountability court in Islamabad has summoned Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah in the fake accounts case on March 31.

Judge Asghar Ali has issued notices to all the people named in the case, including Khursheed Anwar Jamali.

Shah will be questioned over granting illegal contracts for the Nooriabad power plant and money laundering.

The reference against Shah was filed on January 9. He was accused of misusing his authority as the Sindh finance minister before becoming the chief minister, according to the reference. He laundered money on the pretext of buying machinery for the Nooriabad power plant.

Related: NAB files reference against Sindh CM in fake accounts case

Khursheed Jamali, the consultant for the power plant, bought transformers for $1 million but showed the purchase order of $4 million, according to NAB.

NAB submitted a record comprising 66 volumes. It contains statements of witnesses and other evidence against the CM. He has been accused of causing Rs8 billion loss to the national exchequer.

The Sindh CM kept presenting false facts in the cabinet and misused his authority to grant benefits to the Omni group and other Nooriabad companies.

