Murad: remodel 555 more nullahs to end urban flooding

Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed local government to plan cleaning the remaining 555 nullahs of Karachi, including 41 of KMC and 514 of DMCs just as work was done in Mehmoodabad and at the other natural stormwater drains.

“The cleanliness model of Mehmoodabad and Gujjar nullahs was a complete package under which not only encroachments were removed but the affected people were also compensated and roads are being constructed along the embankments,” he said. He wants this model to be replicated so urban flooding is resolved once and for all.

The CM was presiding over a meeting of the Provincial Coordination and Implementation Committee at CM House Friday. The meeting was attended by ministers Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah and Murtaza Wahab, Corps Commander Karachi Lt. Gen. Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, P&D Chairman M. Waseem, GOC Karachi M. Aqeel, principle secretary to the CM Sajid Jamal Abro, NED VC Dr Sarosh Lodhi, Federal Planning Commission Additional Secretary Aziz Uqaili, Karachi Commissioner Naveed Shaikh, local government secretary Najam Shah, KMC Administrator Laiq Ahmed, Transport Secretary Shariq, Irrigation Secretary Saleem Khuhro and the NDMA chairman joined the meeting from Islamabad through video link.

They were informed that the anti-encroachment drive along Mehmoodabad nullah was started January 4 and both sides, 7.5 km each, have been cleared. Out of 56 compensation cheques, 49 have been distributed.

Karachi Commissioner Naveed Shaikh said that apart from KMC’s major nullahs, the DMCs have 514 in the city and 298 would be cleaned soon. This will cost Rs430 million. The DMCs will be able to put in Rs119 million but the remaining Rs316 million has to come from somewhere else. The CM directed Nasir Shah to submit the paperwork so that this money could be approved and released.

NED Vice Chancellor Dr Sarosh Lodhi said that the total network of 39 drains is spread over 229.12 km in length. He has already surveyed Manzoor Colony, Gujjar’s main drain, Orangi, Gujjar distributaries and Manzoor Colony distributaries. The report of the remaining 25 drains is in the works.

He said that the Hub drain has 37 intercepting structures, therefore he suggests increasing its width from 10 to 25 feet to cater to expected flow. Similarly, the Essa Nagri drain has 68 intercepting structures and so here too they are proposing widening its bed. The Madina Colony drain has 103 intercepting structures and so its bed should not only be widened but also maintained. The Moach Goth drain has 76 intercepting structures, Haroonabad 26 and Pitcher nullah 30. The VC suggested lining them.

Saadi Town: The NED VC said that Saadi Town was flooded in the last heavy rains when rainwater overflowed the Super Highway. He suggested the construction of a separate nullah from Sadi Town to discharge it in the Lyari River. The CM directed local government plan restructuring nullahs as suggested by NED university.

Gujjar Nullah: In the survey, 3,957 structures have to be removed along Gujjar nullah, which is 12.6km long. Soft encroachments were removed between Feb 8 to 18 and they removed the rest from February 19.

The CM was told that out of 3,957 compensation cheques, 3,587 have been distributed and the rest are being given as well.

Orangi Nullah: Gujjar Nullah is 6km long in district West with 1,013 structures along its embankments, which have been identified to be removed. The people have been informed. The removal of soft encroachments has been cleared and the full-scale removal been started in March. Orangi Nullah is 1.6km long in district Keamari where 193 structures have been removed.