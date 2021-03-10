Wednesday, March 10, 2021  | 25 Rajab, 1442
Multan schools closed after coronavirus cases reported

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Two schools in Multan were closed after students and teachers there tested positive for the novel coronavirus. According to Multan's chief education officer, two teachers and four students tested positive at the Government Nusrat-Ul-Islam School and the Basti Jangla Girls School. As per instructions of the Punjab Government, the schools where coronavirus cases are reported shall be closed so as to avoid the spread of the virus among staff members and students, a notification issued by the district government read. The schools will remain closed for five days. In the last 24 hours, two people died from the deadly virus, while 66 new cases were reported in Multan. The National Command and Operation is holding a meeting to review the policies regarding schools in the country. Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and other provincial ministers are attending it.
