Multan police launch ‘E-Police Post’ application

It aims to facilitate people and police at same time

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Multan police launched on Wednesday a mobile application to tackle crime in the city.

SSP Operations Zeeshan Haider, talking to SAMAA TV,

said that “E-Police Post” is aimed at helping people and the force at the same

time.

“It will contain the details of the criminal activities and stolen vehicles,” he said. “The officers can obtain the data through the mobile phone application.”

He said that people will not face the hassle of going to police stations.