An accountability court in Karachi indicted Thursday MQM’s Rauf Siddiqui for approving illegal appointments in the Sindh Small Industries department.

Seven other people have been named in the case too.

Siddiqui appeared in the court and the charges against him were readout. He denied them.

The court has told the prosecution to present his witnesses at the next hearing.

The case has been adjourned till April 13.