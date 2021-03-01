Monday, March 1, 2021  | 16 Rajab, 1442
MQM-P won’t support PPP candidate in Senate polls: party convener

Says will vote for Abdul Hafeez Shaikh instead

Posted: Mar 1, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago

The MQM-P has made it clear that it would be supporting the PTI candidates in the March 3 Senate election and won’t be siding with opposition parties.

“We are a part of the government and there is no reason for us to not stand with the government,” MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui told SAMAA TV Monday.

Two days ago, a PPP delegation visited the MQM-P office in Karachi. The leaders of Sindh’s ruling party offered the MQM-P their support for two Senate seats from Sindh.

In exchange, the PPP demanded the MQM-P's support for Yousuf Raza Gillani, its candidate from Islamabad.

Siddiqui said the MQM-P MNAs will be voting for Gillani’s rival Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

“He is indeed our candidate,” Siddiqui said, when asked if the MQM-P lawmakers will actually vote for Shaikh.

The MQM-P convener thanked the PPP leaders for visiting the party office in Karachi.
 
