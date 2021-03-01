MQM-P won’t support PPP candidate in Senate polls: party convener

Says will vote for Abdul Hafeez Shaikh instead

“We are a part of the government and there is no reason for us to not stand with the government,” MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui told SAMAA TV Monday.

Two days ago, a PPP delegation visited the MQM-P office in Karachi. The leaders of Sindh’s ruling party offered the MQM-P their support for two Senate seats from Sindh.

In exchange, the PPP demanded the MQM-P's support for Yousuf Raza Gillani, its candidate from Islamabad.

Siddiqui said the MQM-P MNAs will be voting for Gillani’s rival Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

“He is indeed our candidate,” Siddiqui said, when asked if the MQM-P lawmakers will actually vote for Shaikh.

The MQM-P convener thanked the PPP leaders for visiting the party office in Karachi.