MQM-P hints at parting ways with PTI

"Hopelessness has been increasing and perhaps the time has come for a decisive situation to emerge," MQM-P leader Aamir Khan said at a press conference in Karachi.

He said if the situation in Sindh's urban areas could not improve in three years, then what hopes could one have about the next two years.

The MQM-P leader lamented that the federation didn't keep its promises despite his party's continued support.

"The federation will have to work on this very seriously, only then there can be some improvement," he said.

"Otherwise the next election would actually be the election of a change."