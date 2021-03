Listen to the story

The motorcycle that was used to target a Rangers vehicle in Karachi’s Orangi Town on Monday was snatched on March 3, investigators say.

A paramilitary soldier was killed and ten others, including two Rangers personnel, were injured in the bomb attack.

CCTV footage showed a man wearing shalwar kameez parking the explosives-laden motorbike on the road.

The outlawed Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack.