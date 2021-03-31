Mosques will remain open in Ramazan: Pakistan PM’s representative

Mosques will remain open across Pakistan during the holy month of Ramazan, PM’s special representative on religious harmony Tahir Ashrafi announced Wednesday.

Prayers and Tarawih will be offered with coronavirus SOPs in place, Ashrafi said at a press conference in Islamabad.

Earlier, the religious affairs minister also confirmed that the government would keep the mosques open during Ramazan. Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the government would ensure strict implementation of virus SOPs during the holy month.

Last year, the government barred people above the age of 50, children and those suffering from flu from entering mosques. Mosque committees were asked to remove all carpets and hold prayers on the bare ground.

The novel coronavirus has so far claimed 14,434 lives in Pakistan, while the number of total confirmed cases in the country has crossed the 600,000 mark.