Wednesday, March 31, 2021  | 16 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Mosques will remain open in Ramazan: Pakistan PM’s representative

Govt to ensure strict implementation of virus SOPs

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Mosques will remain open in Ramazan: Pakistan PM’s representative
Listen to the story
Mosques will remain open across Pakistan during the holy month of Ramazan, PM’s special representative on religious harmony Tahir Ashrafi announced Wednesday. Prayers and Tarawih will be offered with coronavirus SOPs in place, Ashrafi said at a press conference in Islamabad. Earlier, the religious affairs minister also confirmed that the government would keep the mosques open during Ramazan. Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the government would ensure strict implementation of virus SOPs during the holy month. Last year, the government barred people above the age of 50, children and those suffering from flu from entering mosques. Mosque committees were asked to remove all carpets and hold prayers on the bare ground. The novel coronavirus has so far claimed 14,434 lives in Pakistan, while the number of total confirmed cases in the country has crossed the 600,000 mark.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Mosques will remain open across Pakistan during the holy month of Ramazan, PM’s special representative on religious harmony Tahir Ashrafi announced Wednesday.

Prayers and Tarawih will be offered with coronavirus SOPs in place, Ashrafi said at a press conference in Islamabad.

Earlier, the religious affairs minister also confirmed that the government would keep the mosques open during Ramazan. Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the government would ensure strict implementation of virus SOPs during the holy month.

Last year, the government barred people above the age of 50, children and those suffering from flu from entering mosques. Mosque committees were asked to remove all carpets and hold prayers on the bare ground.

The novel coronavirus has so far claimed 14,434 lives in Pakistan, while the number of total confirmed cases in the country has crossed the 600,000 mark.

 
Covid News government updates Pakistan ramazan
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Sammaurdunew, Sama urdo news, samaa urdu news, live sama tv, live samaa tv, pak news urdu, sama news live, samma newes, Mosques, Ramazan, Pakistan, coronavirus,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
Today's outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
Today’s outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Shabbar Zaidi calls for 'financial emergency' in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for ‘financial emergency’ in Pakistan
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Lahoris made to stand in sun for not wearing masks
Lahoris made to stand in sun for not wearing masks
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.