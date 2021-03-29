Mosques in Pakistan will remain open in Ramazan: minister

Mosques in Pakistan will remain open in the holy month of Ramazan across Pakistan, the minister for religious affairs said Monday.

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, the minister for religious affairs, said the government will ensure the strict implementation of the coronavirus SOPs during Ramazan.

The minister said at an event in Islamabad that the number of coronavirus cases was rapidly increasing across the country and it is extremely necessary to follow the SOPs to contain the virus.

In Ramazan last year, the government had barred people above the age of 50, children and those suffering from flu from entering mosques. Mosque managements had been told to remove all carpets and lead prayers on the bare ground.

The virus has so far claimed 14, 256 lives in Pakistan, while the number of confirmed cases stands at 659,116, according to the government data.