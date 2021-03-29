Monday, March 29, 2021  | 14 Shaaban, 1442
More than 1m COVID-19 vaccines expected from China this week

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 29, 2021
A new batch of over one million COVID-19 vaccine doses will be flown into Pakistan from China this week.  The Prime Minister’s aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan said Sunday that the country had placed additional orders for the Chinese-made Sinopharm and CanSino vaccines, reported Radio Pakistan. The vaccines will arrive in a few days. Dr Sultan added that several million additional doses are in the pipeline and they will be delivered in April. Pakistan is vaccinating frontline health workers and people above 60 years using the Sinopharm vaccines donated by China. Meanwhile on Monday, more than 4,000 cases were reported for the fourth day in a row. The positivity ratio in the country has crossed 11%. According to the National Command and Operation Center, 4,525 new cases and 41 deaths were reported over 24 hours. The tally of cases is 659,116 and the virus death toll is 14,256. A total of 598,197 patients have recovered from the disease so far. PM Imran Khan recovering from COVID-19  Dr Sultan also said in a tweet on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has clinically recovered from COVID-19. PM Imran Khan has made steady clinical recovery from Covid and his lab parameters have remained stable. He has been advised that he may resume work and build up his work routine over the next few days. This is in line with national and int'l guidelines— Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) March 28, 2021 The PM and his wife Bushra Bibi tested positive for COVID-19 on March 20. The news was confirmed by Dr Sultan and PTI Senator Faisal Javed. In a video message, the prime minister urged people to strictly follow COVID-19 SOPs. He said he had remained safe during the first two waves of the virus by taking precautions. The third wave is proving to be more dangerous than the previous two because of the UK variant, Khan said.
