Money laundering: Shehbaz Sharif files bail plea in Lahore court

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif approached the Lahore High Court to seek bail in the money laundering case against him.

He said that he has been imprisoned for months and the court should order his release. NAB has taken all relevant records from him. They haven’t many any recoveries, the PML-N leader claimed.

Atta Tarar, Shehbaz’s lawyer, said that no corruption charges have been proven against his client.

On Thursday, an accountability court ordered the authorities to administer the coronavirus vaccine to Shehbaz in the next two days.

Money laundering charges

NAB has accused Shehbaz of laundering money and owning more assets than his known sources of income

The evidence collected revealed that Shehbaz and his sons Hamza Shahbaz and Suleman Shahbaz and wife Nusrat Shahbaz had net assets of Rs14.8 million in 1998, according to the accountability bureau.

Shehbaz in “connivance with his other family members/benamidars accumulated assets to the tune of Rs7,328 million till 2018”.

The amount is “disproportionate to known sources of income and for which neither the accused nor his other family members/benamidars could reasonably account for.”