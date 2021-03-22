Monday, March 22, 2021  | 7 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Local

Mob attacks Bahawalnagar man over a college fight

He was attacked by more than 20 people in Chishtian

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
Mob attacks Bahawalnagar man over a college fight
Listen to the story
A group of 20 people attacked and injured a young man in Bahawalnagar's Chistian on Sunday. Amir was reportedly dragged onto a road and beaten with sticks over a fight that occurred one year ago. The men punched and kicked him in broad daylight but no one stopped to help him. He has been moved to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and is currently being treated. The culprits managed to escape after the attack. District Police Officer Zafar reprimanded the Chishtian SHO for not starting an immediate investigation. Investigation SP has been appointed to probe the case.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A group of 20 people attacked and injured a young man in Bahawalnagar’s Chistian on Sunday.

Amir was reportedly dragged onto a road and beaten with sticks over a fight that occurred one year ago. The men punched and kicked him in broad daylight but no one stopped to help him.

He has been moved to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and is currently being treated.

The culprits managed to escape after the attack.

District Police Officer Zafar reprimanded the Chishtian SHO for not starting an immediate investigation. Investigation SP has been appointed to probe the case.

 
Bhawalnagar mob attack
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Bhawalnagar, Chishtian, Bhawalnagar mob attack, mob attack,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s 'foxy' lady
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s ‘foxy’ lady
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this...
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this year
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
Today's outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
Today’s outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
Jhelum: Religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali injured in knife attack
Jhelum: Religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali injured in knife attack
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.