Mob attacks Bahawalnagar man over a college fight

A group of 20 people attacked and injured a young man in Bahawalnagar’s Chistian on Sunday.

Amir was reportedly dragged onto a road and beaten with sticks over a fight that occurred one year ago. The men punched and kicked him in broad daylight but no one stopped to help him.

He has been moved to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and is currently being treated.

The culprits managed to escape after the attack.

District Police Officer Zafar reprimanded the Chishtian SHO for not starting an immediate investigation. Investigation SP has been appointed to probe the case.