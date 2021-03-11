Mirza Afridi named PTI candidate for Senate deputy chairman

Mirza Mohammad Khan Afridi has been named PTI’s candidate for Senate deputy chairman on Thursday.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz made the announcement while talking to the media.

“Prime Minister has given representation to people of FATA,” he said. “He is a PTI member and a useful addition to the team.”

The minister said the ruling party will be victorious in the election.

A tight contest is being expected between him and PDM’s Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on March 12.