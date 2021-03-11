Thursday, March 11, 2021  | 26 Rajab, 1442
Mirza Afridi is PTI’s candidate for Senate deputy chairman post

He is a senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Mirza Afridi is PTI’s candidate for Senate deputy chairman post

Photo: Facebook/Mirza Muhammad Afridi

Listen to the story
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has nominated Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi for the post of deputy chairman of the Senate.

The news was confirmed by Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Shibli Faraz on Thursday.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi for [the] deputy chairman slot giving representation to former FATA PTI member,” he tweeted.

The decision was taken in a core committee meeting of the ruling party, which was attended by the MQM-P, PML-Q, and BAP leaders.

It is being reported that the PM wanted to choose a candidate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this time.

The elections for the Senate chairperson and deputy chairperson will be held on March 12. For the former, PTI has nominated Sadiq Sanjrani, who is the incumbent Senate chairman.

The PDM, an alliance of the opposition parties headed by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, has nominated Yousaf Raza Gillani and Maulana Haideri as its candidates for the posts of Senate chairman and deputy chairman respectively.

After the March 3 Senate polls, opposition parties have 53 members in the house, while the PTI and its allies have 47 seats.

 
