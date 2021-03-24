Maryam Nawaz seeks pre-arrest bail before NAB appearance

PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz approached the Lahore High Court on Wednesday and applied for pre-arrest bail in a land possession case.

The National Accountability Bureau has summoned the PML-N vice-president in the case on March 26. She has been asked to present ownership documents of a 1,500 kanal land.

The petition was filed by Azam Nazir Tarar and he requested the court to take up the case today because of its urgency. He said that Maryam is present in court.

The court approved his request. A two-member bench, headed by Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, will take up the petition.

Maryam is accompanied by Marriyum Aurangzeb, Pervaiz Rasheed, and Rana Sanaullah.