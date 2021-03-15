Monday, March 15, 2021  | 30 Rajab, 1442
Maryam Nawaz issued notice on petition challenging her bail

Reply summoned by April 7

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Mar 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Online

The Lahore High Court has issued a notice to PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz in the petition challenging her bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, has asked Maryam to submit her reply by April 7.

NAB filed a petition against her bail on Saturday and said that the leader has been misusing the bail and been criticising state institutions. The bureau even said that she was summoned in the case but the PML-N workers ended up attacking the NAB office.

The court questioned why Maryam was granted bail. NAB categorically said that they don’t have anything more to ask her.

The bench remarked that NAB had summoned the PML-N vice-president in August 2020 last and then the bureau disappeared for eight months.

The bureau’s lawyer said that the investigation was put on hold because of senate elections and by-elections.

NAB Prosecutor Faisal Bukhari was stopped from giving arguments in the case as the petition was filed by the deputy prosecutor.

