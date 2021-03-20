Saturday, March 20, 2021  | 5 Shaaban, 1442
Maryam Nawaz advised seeking pre-arrest bail before NAB appearance

PML-N leaders fear NAB might arrest her on March 26

Posted: Mar 20, 2021
Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz vice president has been advised by her legal team and senior PML-N leader to approach the court and seek pre-arrest bail before appearing before the National Accountability Bureau in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The NAB has summoned Maryam Nawaz on March 26.

Some PML-N leaders have received information that NAB might take her into custody during the appearance, the sources said.

Related: Chaudhry Sugar Mills: NAB summons Maryam Nawaz on March 26

The decision to apply for the bail will be taken after Nawaz Sharif’s approval, they added.

Accusations against Maryam Nawaz

The PML-N leader is accused of using the mills for money laundering and illegal transfer of shares.

The accountability bureau claimed that it has found new evidence against her.

NAB has asked the PML-N leader to bring the record of an agreement after which Rs11.5 million were transferred in her name from foreign nationals Saeed Saif Bin Jabar Al-Suweidi, Sheikh Zaka Uddin, and Hani Ahmed Jamjoom.

She has been told to disclose the sources of funds and show the money trail. NAB has also asked her to bring documents in regard to the purchase of those shares in name of Hussain Nawaz back in 2013.

