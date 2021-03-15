Monday, March 15, 2021  | 30 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Maryam accuses govt of attacking the Election Commission of Pakistan

Says they’ll convince those who don’t agree with resignation strategy

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz accused on Monday the PTI-led government of attacking the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The PML-N had been accused of attacking institutions but for the party, it never went beyond allegations, Maryam said during a press talk in Islamabad.

“Today, the whole nation would have understood the difference between criticising the institution and attacking the institution,” she said.

Her comment was aimed at Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood's press conference, who demanded ECP members resign and a new electoral body be formed.

“All the members should resign as there is no other way for people to start trusting them again,” Mehmood said.

Related: ‘ECP members should resign as no one trusts them’

Maryam said it wasn't the ECP's fault if the ruling PTI didn't perform well in the recent by-elections.

“What is the election commission’s fault if you did not get vote in Daska, Nowshera, Sindh or other cities of KP,” Maryam asked. “Why are you trying to take revenge on the election commission?”

She said people rejected the PTI in by-elections. “It is a fact that despite your rigging, you couldn’t get votes.”

The PML-N leader said her party had consultation regarding a Pakistan Democratic Movement meeting scheduled for Tuesday. The meeting, which was presided over by Nawaz Sharif, deliberated upon the opposition's long march, resignations and other matters.

'Decision about resignations to be finalised Tuesday'

To a question about PML-N's assurances to Maulana Fazlur Rehman that it was ready to resign from all assemblies, Maryam said, “We are discussing this, and it will also come under discussion at the PDM meeting and will be finalized.

“It will be clear after tomorrow’s meeting what the consensus is and which party stands where,” she said.

Related: ‘Nawaz puts resignations of PML-N lawmakers at Fazl’s disposal’

Maryam said although the PDM is a multiparty alliance but every party has its own political views. Every party has its own ground realities, which it has to consider before committing anything, she said.

“The good thing, however, is that despite all this, the PDM is united on a larger agenda,” the PML-N leader said. She said they would try to convince “those who don’t agree with [the strategy of] resignations”.

“We have listened to them... in larger public interest and in order to get rid of this government, we have to give one last push,” Maryam added.
FaceBook WhatsApp
maryam nawaz PML-N
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
coronavirus, pakistan and schools, coronavirus and schools, coronavirus schools closed, coronavirus cases, pakistan schools reopened, punjab schools closed,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Aurat March 2021: Pakistan women demand better healthcare
Aurat March 2021: Pakistan women demand better healthcare
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.