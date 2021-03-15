Maryam accuses govt of attacking the Election Commission of Pakistan

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The PML-N had been accused of attacking institutions but for the party, it never went beyond allegations, Maryam said during a press talk in Islamabad.

“Today, the whole nation would have understood the difference between criticising the institution and attacking the institution,” she said.

Her comment was aimed at Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood's press conference, who demanded ECP members resign and a new electoral body be formed.

“All the members should resign as there is no other way for people to start trusting them again,” Mehmood said.

Maryam said it wasn't the ECP's fault if the ruling PTI didn't perform well in the recent by-elections.

“What is the election commission’s fault if you did not get vote in Daska, Nowshera, Sindh or other cities of KP,” Maryam asked. “Why are you trying to take revenge on the election commission?”

She said people rejected the PTI in by-elections. “It is a fact that despite your rigging, you couldn’t get votes.”

The PML-N leader said her party had consultation regarding a Pakistan Democratic Movement meeting scheduled for Tuesday. The meeting, which was presided over by Nawaz Sharif, deliberated upon the opposition's long march, resignations and other matters.

'Decision about resignations to be finalised Tuesday'

To a question about PML-N's assurances to Maulana Fazlur Rehman that it was ready to resign from all assemblies, Maryam said, “We are discussing this, and it will also come under discussion at the PDM meeting and will be finalized.

“It will be clear after tomorrow’s meeting what the consensus is and which party stands where,” she said.

Maryam said although the PDM is a multiparty alliance but every party has its own political views. Every party has its own ground realities, which it has to consider before committing anything, she said.

“The good thing, however, is that despite all this, the PDM is united on a larger agenda,” the PML-N leader said. She said they would try to convince “those who don’t agree with [the strategy of] resignations”.

“We have listened to them... in larger public interest and in order to get rid of this government, we have to give one last push,” Maryam added.