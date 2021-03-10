Wednesday, March 10, 2021  | 25 Rajab, 1442
Manager shot dead during bank robbery in Peshawar

Posted: Mar 10, 2021
Posted: Mar 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Manager shot dead during bank robbery in Peshawar

The manager of a local bank in Peshawar's Chamkani was shot dead during a robbery Tuesday night, the police said. According to the police, four robbers entered the bank and keep the staff and customers hostage for hours. "When they were taking the money out from the lockers, the bank's siren rang after which the suspects opened fire," the CCPO said. During the firing, the manager was killed and a cashier injured. The suspects managed to rob Rs7.4 million and escaped. They took weapons from the security guards as well. The police have collected evidence from the site and have obtained the CCTV footage. People present in the bank during the robbery are being questioned and further investigations are under way.
