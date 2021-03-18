Thursday, March 18, 2021  | 3 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Man, woman found dead in Karachi’s Orangi Town

Police suspect this is an 'honour killing'

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Mar 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Tortured bodies of a man and woman were found in a house in Karachi’s Orangi Town Thursday morning.

They lived in a house in Khairabad’s Aman Chowk. The police said that they were attacked by a sharp object.

The deceased, identified as Dar Bibi and Mukhtar Ali, were relatives. The bodies have been moved to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for their postmortem examinations.

This could be an ‘honour killing’, the police said, adding that they are investigating the case from all angles.

