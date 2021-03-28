Man tortured by in-laws over court marriage in Layyah

A man, who was accused of kidnapping a woman in Layyah, was tortured by her family members on Sunday, police said.

The man, his father, brother and sister were accused of kidnapping the woman. The two married against the will of the woman’s family.

A video of the incident showed him being attacked with batons inside the room of a house. He was handed over to the police following the attack.

A first information report (FIR) was filed by the victim’s father against 18 people. The complainant stated that the family members of his daughter-in-law were angry over the couple’s court marriage.

According to the FIR, the man was summoned to a relative’s home by the woman’s family and he was told that his in-laws want to make peace with him.

The complainant told police that the attackers tried to kill his son.