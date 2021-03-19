Friday, March 19, 2021  | 4 Shaaban, 1442
Man seeks security to mark Bhagat Singh’s anniversary in Lahore

A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court

Posted: Mar 19, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Man seeks security to mark Bhagat Singh’s anniversary in Lahore

A man filed a petition in the Lahore High Court seeking foolproof security to mark the death anniversary of Bhagat Singh on March 23.

The petitioner, Imtiaz Rasheed Qureshi of the Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation, claimed that they are facing threats from “religious extremists”.

Related: Someone has brought Bhagat Singh to life—and it’s creepy

The Punjab government, IG, and CCPO have been named respondents in the petition.

Qureshi said that the high court has ordered the police to provide them security in the past.

The court said that the decision would be made based on the law.

March 23 marks the death anniversary of Bhagat Singh, who was hanged along with Sukhdev and Rajguru in 1931 at Shadman Chowk in Lahore.

