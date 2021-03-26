Man kills son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren in Sialkot

A man killed his son, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren over a property dispute in Sialkot’s Kotli Araian Kalan Thursday night.

The deceased have been identified as Adnan, his pregnant wife Mishal, and their two infants, Abdul Hadi and Hania.

The suspect, identified as Basharat, entered his son’s house and opened fire at him. “Mashal came to rescue her two children who were playing in the same room,” an eye witness said. “He then attacked her with a rod from behind after which she sustained injuries to her head.”

All the victims had died before their bodies reached the hospital.

Mashal’s mother said that her daughter and son-in-law wanted to build a room on a piece of land owned by Adnan. Basharat was, however, opposed the idea.

The suspect, identified as Basharat, managed to escape but was arrested later.