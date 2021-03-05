Man killed, five injured in Nooriabad bus crash

A man was killed and five others were injured after a passenger coach crashed into a trailer near Nooriabad’s M9 Motorway.

According to police, the incident took place as the passenger bus was trying to overtake the trailer.

The bus was travelling to Sukkur from Karachi.

The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Mohammad Yousuf Zaidi from Khairpur district.

The injured were taken to the Liaquat Medical University in Jamshoro.

In a separate incident, a person died when his motorcycle was hit by a car in Gujarat. The car driver managed to escape.