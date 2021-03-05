Friday, March 5, 2021  | 20 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Man killed, five injured in Nooriabad bus crash

Passenger bus crashed into a trailer

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Man killed, five injured in Nooriabad bus crash
Listen
A man was killed and five others were injured after a passenger coach crashed into a trailer near Nooriabad's M9 Motorway. According to police, the incident took place as the passenger bus was trying to overtake the trailer. The bus was travelling to Sukkur from Karachi. Related: Eight killed in road accident in Nooriabad The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Mohammad Yousuf Zaidi from Khairpur district. The injured were taken to the Liaquat Medical University in Jamshoro. In a separate incident, a person died when his motorcycle was hit by a car in Gujarat. The car driver managed to escape.
FaceBook WhatsApp
nooriabad

A man was killed and five others were injured after a passenger coach crashed into a trailer near Nooriabad’s M9 Motorway.

According to police, the incident took place as the passenger bus was trying to overtake the trailer.

The bus was travelling to Sukkur from Karachi.

Related: Eight killed in road accident in Nooriabad

The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Mohammad Yousuf Zaidi from Khairpur district.

The injured were taken to the Liaquat Medical University in Jamshoro.

In a separate incident, a person died when his motorcycle was hit by a car in Gujarat. The car driver managed to escape.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
motorway accident, M9 motorway, Nooriabad, Nooriabad M9 Motorway,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Lahore motorway rape Day 175: Court indicts Malhi, Shafqat Bagga
Lahore motorway rape Day 175: Court indicts Malhi, Shafqat Bagga
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Watch: Indian pilot Abhinandan’s never seen before video
Watch: Indian pilot Abhinandan’s never seen before video
Three PTI MPAs have gone missing in Karachi: Khurram Zaman
Three PTI MPAs have gone missing in Karachi: Khurram Zaman
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf's latest picture
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf’s latest picture
Islamabad murder: Protesters block Murree Road
Islamabad murder: Protesters block Murree Road
Indian rooster kills owner with cockfight blade
Indian rooster kills owner with cockfight blade
Protest erupts in Abbottabad following blasphemy charges against inmate
Protest erupts in Abbottabad following blasphemy charges against inmate
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.