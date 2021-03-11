Man beaten for attempting to rape child in Jhelum: police

A man was beaten by a mob in Jhelum for attempting to rape a child Thursday afternoon.

The police said that the man had told a child that he would buy him a soft drink and took him to the fields. He attempted to rape the child and some people saw them and attacked the man. He was beaten with sticks and stones.

The man’s father then approached the police and filed a complaint against the mob for beating his son.

No one has filed a rape case against the man as yet, the police confirmed. The police are investigating the case.