The Lahore police have arrested a man for making hoax calls on the Madadgar 15 emergency helpline.

The police said that the suspect, identified as Shoaib, made a spam call three days ago. He then switched his mobile phone off and couldn’t be traced.

He was arrested after his mobile number was traced with the help of the cellphone locater.

A case has been filed against him.

The police said that making prank calls to the force’s emergency helpline is punishable by law.