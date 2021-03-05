Friday, March 5, 2021  | 20 Rajab, 1442
Man arrested for killing brother in Mandi Bahauddin

Suspect has confessed

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: File

A person was arrested for killing his brother in Mandi Bahauddin’s Phalian in Punjab.

The police said that the suspect shot dead his elder brother Aqeel four months ago over a property dispute.

Related: Karachi man arrested for planning brother’s murder

The victim’s son had filed a murder case against unidentified people.

DSP Phalian said the suspect confessed to the crime during the investigation, and the murder weapon was also recovered from him.

He will be presented in court for his remand. Further investigations are underway.

