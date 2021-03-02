Man accused of murdering CDA officer arrested after 27 years

A man accused of murdering a CDA official has been arrested after 27 years.

The Islamabad police said that Khadim Hussain had murdered former CDA deputy director Ibrahim Khan in Sector G-6.

Khan’s wife had registered an FIR 27 years ago.

Hussain, a resident of Faisalabad, had escaped after the murder. He was taken into police custody during a raid.

Five people arrested for murdering prayer leader

The Islamabad police arrested five people over the murder of a prayer leader, his son and a student in the federal capital, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said Monday.

Mufti Ikramullah, his 13-year-old son and the student were killed in a gun attack in Islamabad’s Bhara Kahu late Saturday.

Prime suspect Shahidur Rehman and his four companions were arrested from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu city, Rasheed said.

He denied that the killings were sectarian in nature. The minister said the incident was an outcome of personal enmity.

The killings triggered protests in the federal capital. JUI-F supporters gathered in several areas to protest against the murders.