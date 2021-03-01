Uzair Baloch has been acquitted in 11 cases so far

A Karachi court has acquitted Uzair Baloch, who has been accused of committing 198 murders during the Lyari gang war, in the Baghdadi police station case. He has so far been acquitted in 11 cases.

He was accused of launching an attack on the police station in 2012.

The prosecution, however, failed to provide any concrete evidence against him.

The additional district and sessions judge, District South, asked the prosecution how do they know that it was Baloch who attacked the police station.

“An area resident told us,” the prosecutor told the court.

Acquittals

Here’s a list of all the cases he has been acquitted in so far.

February 27: A court in Karachi acquitted Baloch in a murder case.

February 17: An anti-terrorism court acquitted Baloch in three cases registered at the Kalri police station. He was accused of attacking policemen in 2012 and carrying explosives such as hand grenades in all three cases.

January 29: A sessions court acquitted Baloch in two murder cases due to lack of evidence.

January 12: Court acquits Baloch in a 2013 murder case. A case was registered against Baloch and seven people after a man, named Noshad, was kidnapped and later killed in Kalri on March 13, 2013. The court ruled that there was a lack of evidence to prove Baloch’s involvement in the case.

January 7: A Karachi court acquitted him in two cases. Baloch was booked in the cases in 2012 for attempted murder and encounter with police.

Who is Uzair Baloch?

Baloch was arrested by the Rangers on January 30, 2016. In a statement, he now denies, the gangster had confessed to criminal activities such as murders, extorting money, encroaching on land, illegally occupying 14 sugar mills, harassing residents, and purchasing arms.

In April 2017, he was handed over to the Pakistan Army after being accused of espionage and leaking information to foreign intelligence agencies. The army handed him over to the police after three years on April 6, 2020.

Baloch has been accused of murdering a total of 198 people. He denies the charges. In August 2020, a Karachi Anti-Terrorism Court indicted him in the murder of gangster Arshad Pappu.

The courts are expected to give their judgments in the 48 remaining cases against him soon.

