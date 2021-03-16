LHC takes notice of ink attack on Shahbaz Gill

The Lahore High Court has taken notice of people throwing ink and eggs at Shahbaz Gill, the special assistant to PM on political communication, outside the court on Monday.

Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan said that CCTV cameras should be used to identify people responsible for the attack. Everyone coming to court should be respected, he added.

It is quite worrying that someone threw ink and eggs at Gill outside the court, the judge remarked.

Gill was attacked after he was leaving the high court. He accused the PML-N supporters of the attack.

“Maryam [Nawaz], next time you do something like this, I will come to your house and wash my face there,” Gill remarked while speaking to the media after the attack. “We are Imran Khan’s followers, we will not take revenge. We will, instead, teach you values.”

He remarked that he will come wherever the PML-N leaders call him without any security or hesitation. “I want to tell our workers that if a PML-N supporter comes in front of you, don’t do anything disrespectful because your leader is Imran Khan, and their leader is Nawaz Sharif, who goes around defaming Pakistan.”