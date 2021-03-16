Tuesday, March 16, 2021  | 1 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

LHC takes notice of ink attack on Shahbaz Gill

Protesters threw ink and eggs at him

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
LHC takes notice of ink attack on Shahbaz Gill

Photo: Online

The Lahore High Court has taken notice of people throwing ink and eggs at Shahbaz Gill, the special assistant to PM on political communication, outside the court on Monday.

Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan said that CCTV cameras should be used to identify people responsible for the attack. Everyone coming to court should be respected, he added.

It is quite worrying that someone threw ink and eggs at Gill outside the court, the judge remarked.

Gill was attacked after he was leaving the high court. He accused the PML-N supporters of the attack.

“Maryam [Nawaz], next time you do something like this, I will come to your house and wash my face there,” Gill remarked while speaking to the media after the attack. “We are Imran Khan’s followers, we will not take revenge. We will, instead, teach you values.”

He remarked that he will come wherever the PML-N leaders call him without any security or hesitation. “I want to tell our workers that if a PML-N supporter comes in front of you, don’t do anything disrespectful because your leader is Imran Khan, and their leader is Nawaz Sharif, who goes around defaming Pakistan.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
lahore high court Shahbaz Gill
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
coronavirus, pakistan and schools, coronavirus and schools, coronavirus schools closed, coronavirus cases, pakistan schools reopened, punjab schools closed,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
Won’t chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to Maryam: Latif
Won’t chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to Maryam: Latif
Franchises want Lahore to host remaining PSL 2021 matches: reports
Franchises want Lahore to host remaining PSL 2021 matches: reports
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.