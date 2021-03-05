Friday, March 5, 2021  | 20 Rajab, 1442
Let us work independently, ECP tells PM Imran Khan

Posted: Mar 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Mar 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Prime Minister Imran casts vote duering the Senate Election 2021. Photo: PID

The Election Commission of Pakistan said on Friday if anyone had an objection to the ECP’s decisions then they could take the legal way but the commission must be allowed to work independently.

The ECP was hurt by the statements of Prime Minister Imran Khan and members of his cabinet, it said in a statement.

It said it was an independent constitutional institution and had to follow what was set in the law and constitution as “standard”.

“We can not ignore the constitution just to make someone happy,” the ECP said, adding that it would not “come under anyone’s pressure”.

Related: PM Khan ready to sit on opposition benches

PM Khan while addressing the nation on Thursday accused the ECP of “saving criminals and bringing harm to democracy”. He said the ECP had a major role to play in the Senate election.

“Your biggest responsibility is to ensure free and fair elections,” PM Khan said. “I didn’t understand why you advocated a secret ballot in the court. Tell me does the constitution allow committing thievery and taking bribe?”

The ECP said it listens to everyone who approaches the commission, but work only according to the law.

It was amazing that the provincial results were acceptable but not the ones that they lost, it said. The commission’s job was to implement the law, not to legislate, the ECP said.

Related: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad

Every political party should have the spirit to accept defeat and if anyone had any reservation, then they should come up with evidence, the ECP said. It said if it could listen to the recommendations then why not the reservations.

‘Inappropriate statement’

Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry called the ECP’s statement “inappropriate”.

PM Khan and the PTI have utmost respect for the ECP and all institutions of the country, Chaudhry said. There’s no truth in the reports that the PTI would stage a protest outside the ECP office, he said.

The minister said institutions demonstrate their impartiality through their actions, not press statements. It is inappropriate for the ECP to issue a statement in response to the prime minister’s statement, he said.

PM Khan said the commission failed to stop horse-trading in the senate election, Chaudhry said. “There is nothing to be hurt about this,” he said. “In fact, they have to be ashamed of.”

