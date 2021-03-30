Tuesday, March 30, 2021  | 15 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Environment

Leopard killed by villagers in Abbottabad

They attacked him with sticks and stones

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Leopard killed by villagers in Abbottabad

Photo: AFP/file

A three-year-old common leopard was killed by villagers in Abbottabad’s Malkot village Tuesday.

The villagers attacked the wild cat with sticks and stones after the animal injured a 65-year-old area resident Rahim Dad. He was moved to a nearby hospital.

“The video of the attack shows that the leopard is trying to scare the man,” said Sub Divisional Forest Officer Nawaz while speaking to SAMAA Digital.

Related: Villagers kill a leopard in Abbottabad

It is possible that the leopard had left his den recently and was looking for a territory to live in, he explained. The big cat possibly lived in the forest adjacent to Murree as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa forest is quite far from the said village.

He said that no legal action will be taken against the villagers as the wildlife law allows people to kill big cats in self-defense.

What to do if a wild animal comes into a human habitat

Sindh wildlife officer Ejaz explained that if a leopard or any other wild animal enters a village or a human habitat there are three things that should be done instead of killing it:

  • Make loud noises or talk loudly
  • Clap or clatter
  • Create a passage for the animal to return. If you gather around it, it will get overwhelmed and attack in self-defense

Related: ‘Sole’ Thar leopard killed by villagers

After these things, the residents should call the wildlife department, the officer added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Abbottabad leopard
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
leopard killed in abbottabad, abbottabad leopard, leopards in pakistan, khyber pakhtunkhwa leopards, pakistan big cats
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
Karachi temperatures to rise next week: Met office
Karachi temperatures to rise next week: Met office
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
Today's outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
Today’s outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
Karachi imposes lockdown in District Central's three virus hotspots
Karachi imposes lockdown in District Central’s three virus hotspots
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.