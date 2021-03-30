Leopard killed by villagers in Abbottabad

A three-year-old common leopard was killed by villagers in Abbottabad’s Malkot village Tuesday.

The villagers attacked the wild cat with sticks and stones after the animal injured a 65-year-old area resident Rahim Dad. He was moved to a nearby hospital.

“The video of the attack shows that the leopard is trying to scare the man,” said Sub Divisional Forest Officer Nawaz while speaking to SAMAA Digital.

Related: Villagers kill a leopard in Abbottabad

It is possible that the leopard had left his den recently and was looking for a territory to live in, he explained. The big cat possibly lived in the forest adjacent to Murree as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa forest is quite far from the said village.

He said that no legal action will be taken against the villagers as the wildlife law allows people to kill big cats in self-defense.

What to do if a wild animal comes into a human habitat

Sindh wildlife officer Ejaz explained that if a leopard or any other wild animal enters a village or a human habitat there are three things that should be done instead of killing it:

Make loud noises or talk loudly

Clap or clatter

Create a passage for the animal to return. If you gather around it, it will get overwhelmed and attack in self-defense

Related: ‘Sole’ Thar leopard killed by villagers

After these things, the residents should call the wildlife department, the officer added.