Friday, March 5, 2021  | 20 Rajab, 1442
HOME > News

Layyah couple accused of impersonating police officers, blackmailing people

They are on the run

Posted: Mar 5, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Layyah couple accused of impersonating police officers, blackmailing people

A case has been registered against a married couple for impersonating police officers and blackmailing people in Layyah.

According to the FIR, the suspects used to roam around in police uniforms. They would file fake cases against people and then ask them for money. They have filed five rape cases in different police stations.

The couple escaped after the case was registered. The police are conducting raids to arrest them.

Related: Rawalpindi TikToker arrested for aerial firing: police

On January 3, the Rawalpindi police arrested a couple for posing as police officers for their TikTok videos.

The Rajman police have identified the suspects as Aniza and Bilal. Aniza used to identify herself as an officer of the Adiala Jail. The couple made videos and took pictures while posing in uniform in public.

The police took into custody their uniforms, laptops, and mobile phones.

