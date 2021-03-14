Larkana hospital rape: Suspects’ DNA samples taken

The DNA samples of the three men accused of raping a 25-year-old woman at the Larkana General Hospital have been taken, the police said on Sunday.

On Friday night, the woman’s husband filed a complaint with the police and accused a doctor and three ward boys of raping his wife. “They gave her sedatives and then raped her during the operation,” he told the police.

According to the complainant, the 25-year-old was undergoing treatment for her broken leg.

The accused, including the doctor, his assistant, and two others, were taken into custody. The doctor was released after questioning, while the three other men were arrested.

On Sunday, the suspects were taken to the Chandka Hospital for DNA samples. “The samples will be sent to the laboratory,” the investigation officer said.

A medical exam of the survivor was conducted on Saturday. The police are waiting for the test reports to come out.

She told the police that she was conscious at the time of the rape, according to Larkana City ASP Ahmed Faisal Chaudhry. She said she could identify the culprits.

The police have sealed the operation theatre and retrieved CCTV footage of the hospital but there was no camera outside the operation theatre.

A local court remanded the accused in police custody for five days Saturday afternoon.

An FIR of the incident has been registered under sections 376 and 34 [acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention] of the PPC at the Sachal police station.