Larkana hospital employees arrested on charges of raping a woman

Three men working at the Larkana General Hospital near the Chandka Pull were arrested on charges of raping a woman patient, the police said Saturday.

On Friday night, the woman’s husband filed a complaint with the police and accused a doctor and three ward boys of raping his wife. “They gave her sedatives and then raped her during the operation,” he told the police.

According to the complainant, the 16-year-old was undergoing treatment for her broken leg.

An FIR of the incident has been registered under sections 376 [punishment for rape] and 34 [acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention] of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The suspects, identified as Dr Shoaib Chandio, Ali Nawaz, Nareejo, Aqeel Bhutto, and Taufiq Leghari, have been taken into custody. Dr Chandio was released after questioning, while the three other men have been arrested.

The police said that the case is being investigated. “The woman has been moved to the Chanka Medical Centre for a medical exam.”