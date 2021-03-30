Tuesday, March 30, 2021  | 15 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Lahoris made to stand in sun for not wearing masks

188 cases registered in two days

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Lahoris made to stand in sun for not wearing masks

Photo: Online

The Lahore administration has started taking action against residents not wearing masks in public.

The police have registered over 400 cases against people for not following the coronavirus SOPs.

On Tuesday, 11 people were arrested on Jallo Mor and Walton Road for not wearing masks. Some men were even forced to stand in the sun for over half an hour.

At least 188 cases have been registered against Lahore residents in two days for not wearing masks. Most cases were registered by the City Division police, following by Iqbal Town police and Saddar Division police.

Dr Faisal Sultan, the special assistant to PM on health, has requested the people to take the third COVID-19 wave seriously. “It has hit us pretty hard and put immense pressure on our institutions.” He was speaking to the media in Islamabad.

New restrictions in Punjab

The cabinet committee on coronavirus in Punjab has banned outdoor dining and public transport in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, and a number of other cities.

Weddings ceremonies, both outdoor and indoor, and public gatherings have been banned in these areas. Parks and recreational spots have been closed as well.

A restriction has been placed on Orange and Greenline Metro buses and trains. Shopping malls and markets in these areas will be allowed to open till 6pm.

coronavirus SOPs Lahore lockdown
 
