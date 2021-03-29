Monday, March 29, 2021  | 14 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Lahore zoo to euthanise lion pair with health problems

They have been suffering for sometime now, management says

Posted: Mar 29, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

The management of the Lahore zoo has decided to euthanise a pair of elderly lions.

They have multiple diseases that can't be treated now, according to the administration, adding that they have been sick for some time now. Their x-rays and ultrasound results revealed that both kidneys of the lion have stopped working, while the lioness is suffering from an infection.

They will be euthanised along with a tiger, brown bear, and zebra, the management said. The decision to give them poison injections was taken on February 15.

Deputy Director Kiran Saleem said that the three animals are in a lot of pain.

The tiger, Siam, has been suffering from polio since 2004. He is unable to move now because of it.

There is an old bear that was brought to the zoo after he was recovered during a raid in Gujranwala a few years ago. He has lost his sight now.

The third animal is a female zebra that is unable to stand or walk now.

The wildlife act allows the management to give poisonous injections to the animals if they are in unbearable pain.

