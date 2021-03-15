Monday, March 15, 2021  | 30 Rajab, 1442
HOME > News

Lahore woman, daughter killed for resisting robbery

Punjab IG orders investigation

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 hours ago
Lahore woman, daughter killed for resisting robbery

Photo: File

Listen to the story
A woman and her daughter were shot dead for resisting a robbery on their way back home near Lahore's Sue-e-Asal Sunday night. According to an FIR registered at the Kahna police station, the family was coming back from a wedding ceremony in Kasur when they were stopped by two robbers on a motorcycle. "They pointed a pistol at us and asked to give them all our valuables," the woman's husband said. "When we resisted, they opened fire at us." The victims were immediately rushed to a hospital but they couldn't sustain their injuries. The bodies have been handed over to the heirs after their post-mortem examinations. Punjab's inspector general has taken notice and ordered Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar to prepare an initial investigation report and present it within a week.
A woman and her daughter were shot dead for resisting a robbery on their way back home near Lahore’s Sue-e-Asal Sunday night.

According to an FIR registered at the Kahna police station, the family was coming back from a wedding ceremony in Kasur when they were stopped by two robbers on a motorcycle.

“They pointed a pistol at us and asked to give them all our valuables,” the woman’s husband said. “When we resisted, they opened fire at us.”

The victims were immediately rushed to a hospital but they couldn’t sustain their injuries. The bodies have been handed over to the heirs after their post-mortem examinations.

Punjab’s inspector general has taken notice and ordered Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar to prepare an initial investigation report and present it within a week.

 
