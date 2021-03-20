Lahore wedding halls sealed for staying open after 10pm

An FIR was registered against three wedding halls in Lahore for violating coronavirus SOPs, the district administration said Friday night.

According to Lahore Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz, these halls were located in Shalimar Town and were open after 10pm. No social distancing was implemented nor were people wearing masks.

“Nine shops and three halls in the neighbourhood have been sealed and fined Rs37,000.”

On Friday night, 37 shops, wedding halls, stores, and restaurants were sealed across Lahore.

Sialkot’s Fatima Jinnah Park was sealed as well. The assistant commissioner sealed multiple hotels and a pharmacy over social distancing.

On Saturday, 3,876 new coronavirus cases were reported countrywide while 42 people lost their lives. The highest number of cases were reported in Sindh followed by Punjab.

Earlier this week, the government imposed a smart lockdown in 13 neighbourhoods of the walled city until March 27. Entry and exit points of these areas have been sealed and residents have been instructed not to leave the house unless necessary.

Schools in these areas have been closed for two weeks as well.