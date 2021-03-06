Lahore teacher killed as kite string slits his throat

A man, on his way back home from work, was killed after a kite string slit his throat in Lahore, the police said on Saturday.

Aftab Ahmed was a lecturer at a private college in the walled city. He was on his motorcycle but did not see the kite string that slit his throat. He was passing the Muslim Town flyover.

Ahmed died on spot. His body was taken to a hospital and the police have registered an FIR against unidentified men.

The victim’s family has accused the police of failing to stop kite flying in the city despite a government ban. Following this, Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar took notice of the incident and suspended the area’s station house officer.

Dogar has summoned a report on the incident from the Model Town SP within a week.

Since 2007, Punjab has banned the celebration of basant and kite flying but every year review requests are sent to the government for the removal of the ban. The strings are lethal as they are coated with glass dust or chemicals.