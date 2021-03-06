Saturday, March 6, 2021  | 21 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lahore teacher killed as kite string slits his throat

Lahore CCPO suspended SHO after incident

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Lahore teacher killed as kite string slits his throat

Photo: File

Listen
A man, on his way back home from work, was killed after a kite string slit his throat in Lahore, the police said on Saturday. Aftab Ahmed was a lecturer at a private college in the walled city. He was on his motorcycle but did not see the kite string that slit his throat. He was passing the Muslim Town flyover. Ahmed died on spot. His body was taken to a hospital and the police have registered an FIR against unidentified men. The victim's family has accused the police of failing to stop kite flying in the city despite a government ban. Following this, Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar took notice of the incident and suspended the area's station house officer. Dogar has summoned a report on the incident from the Model Town SP within a week. Since 2007, Punjab has banned the celebration of basant and kite flying but every year review requests are sent to the government for the removal of the ban. The strings are lethal as they are coated with glass dust or chemicals.
FaceBook WhatsApp
kite string Lahore

A man, on his way back home from work, was killed after a kite string slit his throat in Lahore, the police said on Saturday.

Aftab Ahmed was a lecturer at a private college in the walled city. He was on his motorcycle but did not see the kite string that slit his throat. He was passing the Muslim Town flyover.

Ahmed died on spot. His body was taken to a hospital and the police have registered an FIR against unidentified men.

The victim’s family has accused the police of failing to stop kite flying in the city despite a government ban. Following this, Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar took notice of the incident and suspended the area’s station house officer.

Dogar has summoned a report on the incident from the Model Town SP within a week.

Since 2007, Punjab has banned the celebration of basant and kite flying but every year review requests are sent to the government for the removal of the ban. The strings are lethal as they are coated with glass dust or chemicals.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
man killed from kite string, lahore, lahore model town, lahore Muslim town, lahore ccpo, lahore kite flying,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Lahore motorway rape Day 175: Court indicts Malhi, Shafqat Bagga
Lahore motorway rape Day 175: Court indicts Malhi, Shafqat Bagga
Three PTI MPAs have gone missing in Karachi: Khurram Zaman
Three PTI MPAs have gone missing in Karachi: Khurram Zaman
Watch: Indian pilot Abhinandan’s never seen before video
Watch: Indian pilot Abhinandan’s never seen before video
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf's latest picture
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf’s latest picture
Islamabad murder: Protesters block Murree Road
Islamabad murder: Protesters block Murree Road
Indian rooster kills owner with cockfight blade
Indian rooster kills owner with cockfight blade
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly's confidence
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly’s confidence
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.