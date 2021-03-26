Lahore sisters kidnapped, gang raped in Pakpattan: police

Two sisters were kidnapped and then raped in Pakpattan’s Arifwala, the police said Friday.

According to the police, the women, hailing from Lahore, were called to attend a ceremony in Pakpattan. “When they reached Arifwala, a group of men kidnapped them,” the investigation officer said.

“The suspects took them to a tubewell in the neighbourhood, tied them up, and raped them.”

An FIR has been registered. “Medical tests of the survivors are being conducted,” the officer added.

The police have arrested 14 suspected men. Two of them were named by the complainants. Their DNA samples have been collected and sent to a laboratory.

The police have begun questioning the suspects and further investigations are under way.