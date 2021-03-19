Lahore seals 45 shops, wedding halls for violating coronavirus SOPs

Forty-five stores, shops, and wedding halls have been sealed in Lahore for violating coronavirus SOPs, the city’s district commissioner, Mudassir Riaz said Friday.

The sealed shops, halls, and stores have been fined Rs65,000 each. According to Riaz, they were not following coronavirus SOPs. People without masks were allowed inside and no social distancing was followed.

“We will take action against everyone not following the government’s precautionary measures,” he said. “There’s a zero-tolerance policy against people not wearing masks.”

Here are the areas where markets and wedding halls have been sealed:

Lahore Cantt

New Lahore City

Shalimar Town

Model Town

On Friday, 3,449 new coronavirus cases were reported countrywide while 40 people lost their lives. The highest number of cases were reported in Sindh followed by Punjab.

Earlier this week, the government imposed a smart lockdown in 13 neighbourhoods of the walled city until March 27. Entry and exit points of these areas have been sealed and residents have been instructed not to leave the house unless necessary.

Third Covid-19 wave

Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan announced that the third wave of the virus has begun in the country.

Pakistan has reported more than 2,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day today. A total of 2,253 cases and 29 deaths were recorded over 24 hours. The death toll has reached 13,508.

The highest number of cases have been emerging from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Following this, smart lockdowns have been imposed in multiple areas of Punjab, Peshawar, and Islamabad.

Schools in these areas have been closed for two weeks as well. On Sunday, the government decided to close the National Assembly and Senate secretariat till March 16.