Lahore man robs foreigners, escapes to Germany: police

He got the amount transferred through bitcoin: police

Mar 3, 2021
Mar 3, 2021
A man looted over Rs10.5 million from two foreigners in Lahore and then fled to Germany with the money, the police said on Wednesday. "Rana Irfan kidnapped a foreigner couple visiting Pakistan, identified as Stephen and Maria, and demanded €6,300 in ransom from their son abroad," the investigation officer said. The suspect demanded the money be transferred in bitcoins. "As soon as he received the money, Irfan fled to Germany." The police have arrested Irfan's driver and three other policemen in the case and are questioning them. An FIR of the crime has been registered. On February 10, Irfan invited a Swiss man and a German woman to Lahore for an investment scheme. Upon their arrival, Irfan sent men to kidnap them. The translator of the two foreigners has registered a case on their behalf at the racecourse police station.
